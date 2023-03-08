Stop lying to your fans, acting doesn’t pay much – Pascaline Edwards chides GH actors

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards has said that her colleagues who claim to have made fortunes from just acting are telling lies.

According to her, revenue from the movie industry alone is not enough to supplement one’s needs or provide anyone with the requisite resources to build a house or start a business.

Speaking on Onua FM’s ‘Adwuma Adwuma’ with Felicia Osei, the 53-year-old actress-turned-fashion designer said

“The movie industry propels you to a certain level. It gives you a brand. You may get Brand Ambassadorial deals and endorsement which can be lucrative but the income from the movies and set is inadequate,” she pointed out.

Edwards, who has had a career spanning over 30 years, admonished budding actors not to rely solely on the funds they receive from movies but complement their acting with other side gigs.

“If you have to sell groundnut and maize as your regular day job do that and add the acting as your side hustle because it’s really a hand-to-mouth industry,” she said

“GBC still owes me 5000 cedis old currency, which is now about 50 pesewas in the new Ghana currency,” she said.