Following the mitigation of the Kumawood movie industry, actor Bill Asamoah has ventured into another lucrative business.

Unlike his other colleagues who out of laziness depend on alms for survival, Bill Asamoah has chosen to work hard to make ends meet.

Video flying across social media platforms suggests that actor Bill Asamoah now sells fried rice.

In the viral video, media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo is spotted with Bill Asamoah making fun.

One could see the actor selling fried rice in the viral video that has taken the attention of social media users.

To make it more clear, Nana Yaa Brefo put the camera on Bill Asamoah and advised Ghanaians to work hard regardless.

She stated that despite the fame and everything, Bill Asamoah sells fried rice, a business an average Ghanaian would reject.