Actor, farmer and politician, John Dumelo has lost his mother.

Mrs. Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo passed on yesterday. John Dumelo has not given the cause of her demise but has taken to social media to confirm the passing.

“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel. ” Dumelo wrote.

It will be recalled that Dumelo celebrated her 70th birthday last year. Mrs. Dumelo was 71 years at her passing.

It is in fact a sad moment as John had just gotten the official node to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of NDC’s member of Parliament hopeful for the constituncy.

Dumelo shared fun photos of his mum to break the news.

Last year he shared these lovely words to celebrate the mother.

“Happy 70th Birthday to my mother, Mrs. Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo. A proud Fante and Ashanti woman. Today, we celebrate you. Thank you for everything. God continue to bless you and give you long life and good health. Love u.”

Here are some photos of Dumelo’s mum