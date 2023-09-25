type here...
Actor names son after John Dramani Mahama

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Sly and fmr President John Dramani Mahama
Sly-and-Mahama
Sylvester Agyapong, better known by his stage as Sly, is a well-known actor from Ghana who recently finds himself back in the news for a touching occasion

Known for his outstanding performances in a number of Ghanaian films, Sly recently gave his newborn the name John Dramani Mahama in honour of the late National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate and former President.

This act, which has drawn much attention, displays Sly’s steadfast loyalty to his political beliefs and profound regard for the famous leader.

Sylvester Agyapong is more than just an actor; he is frequently praised for his magnetic presence on screen. He has a complex personality and actively engages in Ghana’s political scene as a member of the NDC in addition to his acting career.

His choice to give his child the name John Dramani Mahama, who plans to run for president of Ghana in the general elections of 2024, is a moving expression of his support for the party and the former leader.

Many of Sly’s fellow actors from the film business, including the renowned actress Bernice Asare, who has been on-screen with him in many Kumawood projects, were present for the naming ceremony, which was held in a festive setting.

Watch the video below:

These entertainment industry veterans’ involvement gave the occasion some glitz and highlighted the close ties in the Ghanaian entertainment scene.

Source:GhPage

