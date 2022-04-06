type here...
Actress Chioma Akpotha makes shocking revelation about her children

By Albert
Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, a Nollywood actress, has revealed more about her personal life and family.

The actress revealed that she has a boy and a girl in an interview with Saturday Beats, contrary to popular belief that she has two sons.

She said,

“I don’t like talking about my personal life. My age is not known to the public and I am not revealing it because I see no reason to. Contrary to what is in the public domain, I don’t have two sons; I actually have a boy and a girl.

“Although it has been tough raising them, I have been able to handle it, sometimes with the help of my siblings when I’m not available to be with them.

God has been faithful and I have been able to manage myself over the years. I have been able to stay out of scandals by being myself.

I don’t go out of my way to do anything in particular. Being a celebrity does not affect how I view life. I have always viewed life the same way, irrespective of my celebrity status. ”

