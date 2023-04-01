type here...
Gloria Sarfo ties the knot in a private ceremony

By Mr. Tabernacle
Indeed, it is good to get one you can call your own. Marriage is a good thing, and Actress Gloria Sarfo is off the market.

The Star Actress has tied the knot in a private ceremony. Gloria is married to a multimillionaire who owns companies across the world.

The Ghanaian actress broke the good news on her official Instagram page a few minutes ago.

Congratulations are in order for actress Gloria Sarfo after she just announced her marriage in a post on Instagram.

The actress posted photos from her wedding photoshoot and captioned it “In His TIME, He makes all things GOLD and DIAMOND”.

    Source:GHPAGE

