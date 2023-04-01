Indeed, it is good to get one you can call your own. Marriage is a good thing, and Actress Gloria Sarfo is off the market.
The Star Actress has tied the knot in a private ceremony. Gloria is married to a multimillionaire who owns companies across the world.
The Ghanaian actress broke the good news on her official Instagram page a few minutes ago.
Congratulations are in order for actress Gloria Sarfo after she just announced her marriage in a post on Instagram.
The actress posted photos from her wedding photoshoot and captioned it “In His TIME, He makes all things GOLD and DIAMOND”.