Indeed, it is good to get one you can call your own. Marriage is a good thing, and Actress Gloria Sarfo is off the market.

The Star Actress has tied the knot in a private ceremony. Gloria is married to a multimillionaire who owns companies across the world.

The Ghanaian actress broke the good news on her official Instagram page a few minutes ago.

The actress posted photos from her wedding photoshoot and captioned it “In His TIME, He makes all things GOLD and DIAMOND”.