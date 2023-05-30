Actress Sheena Gakpe Speaks On Her Alleged Affair with McBrown’s Husband, Maxwell

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Actress Sheena Gakpe has finally settled rumours that once stirred controversy across social media somewhere last year.

The claims were that the curvaceous actress was dating Nana Ama McBrown’s husband, Maxwell. This rumour raised serious eyebrows.

Well, after a year, Sheena debunked the rife rumours in an interview on 3FM. The Actress noted she has no relationship with Maxwell Mensah.

According to her, she has seen Maxwell once in her whole life noting she saw him at A-Plus’ birthday but she didn’t speak to him or exchanged pleasantries with him.

