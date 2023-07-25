type here...
Adisadel College: Senior student captured assaulting junior in viral video dismissed
News

Adisadel College: Senior student captured assaulting junior in viral video dismissed

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
GHPage earlier reported on a disturbing video that captures a final-year student of Adisadel College bullying his junior colleague.

The distatesful clip garnered massive angry reactions on social media after going viral.

According to reports, the two students were quarrelling over a trivial issue in their dormitory when things quickly escalated and consequently led to a scuffle.

In the said video, the senior who is evidently stronger than the junior holds he victim by the neck from behind victim and moves him in between beds before slamming his face on one of the bunk beds.

The victim sustained injury in the process as part of the worrying clip showed his face with an instant swell on his cheeks that oozed blood.

Following the incident, Adisadel College has announced the outright dismissal of a student captured in a viral tape violently assaulting a junior in a dormitory.

A statement posted on the school’s Twitter account noted that the culprit, a final year student, will be outrightly dismissed and will only write his final exams with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

School authorities stated the dismissal will be subject to final decision of the school’s Board of Governors and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Even though the video started circulating very recently, the statement noted that: “the incident happened on the 30th of June, 2023 in Quaque house.”

The affected student has also been suspended, the one who recorded the incident and other witnesses who failed to report it will be subjected to varying degrees of sanctions as well as the house master and his deputy.

The police have been invited into the matter to conduct investigations as it contained assault.

