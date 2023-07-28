type here...
Adisadel student granted GHc10k bail by Cape Coast District Court

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
The Senior-year student of Adisadel College who was captured in a viral video assaulting his colleague has been granted bail in the sum of GHc10, 000 by the District Court in Cape Coast.

The student who was arrested by the Police in Cape Coast earlier this week, is on two provisional charges namely; causing harm and assault on Friday, July 28, according to a Starr FM report.

The Magistrate, Eric Oheneba Antwi Bosiako who admitted the student to bail directed that he is put before the Juvenile Court on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

A police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Bediako, presented the case with Josephine Deborah Awah an Attorney from the Office present.

The arrest came after the video showed the disturbing incident where one student violently attacked another in a dormitory.

The education authorities are taking swift action to address the incident and hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions.

In a related development, the victim has been recalled to the school after he was initially suspended. The school is taking measures to ensure his well-being and recovery.

Source:GHPage

