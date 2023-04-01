The parents of young Kumawood actor Adobea Mpaninsem have broken their silence over attacks that preceded a viral video of their little daughter insulting Afia Schwarzenegger.

In the video which surfaced earlier this year, the 8-year-old girl who behaves more like an adult dressed down Afia Schwar for maligning Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka amid her feud with his former Kantanka TV employee, Mona Gucci, some three years ago.

READ MORE: 8-yr-old Adobea apologises for insulting Afia Schwarzenegger

Among the things Adobea said, she suggested that Afia lacks a proper upbringing which is why she rains insults on revered personalities like Kantanka at the least chance.

After coming under fire from members of the public, with her parents also getting backlash for raising a spoilt brat, Adobea came out to apologise to Afia Schwar for her rants.

Speaking exclusively about the incident for the first time with GHPage’s Rashad, Adobea’s mother identified as Akosua Serwaa noted that the video was recorded in 2020 but got leaked in January 2023.

As parents, Madam Akosua said they dreaded the implications of their little daughter’s actions toward Afia, but surprisingly she did not take offense in the video.

She went on to reveal what transpired between them and Afia Schwar during a phone conversation to express remorse on their daughter’s behalf.

Watch the full video below