Adwoa Safo accused of sabotaging the New Patriotic Party in Parliament – Full Details

- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya on the ticket of the ruling NPP, Hon. Adwoa Safo has been accused of sabotaging the NPP in parliament.

This accusation is levelled by the Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi.

Mr Baafi has called out Adwoa Safo for her truancy in Parliament.

According to him, the government’s struggles in Parliament can be attributed to the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament.

He said Adwoa Safo has been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence, has been working to undermine the government.

Hon. Baafi granting an interview on Okay FM said it is high time the party leadership in Parliament called her to order.

“136 of us; the NPP MPs go to Parliament except for one person, Adwoa Safo. When you ask the leaders they refuse to give straight answers.

We don’t know where Adwoa Safo is. She doesn’t come to parliament and it’s worrying . . . clearly her behaviour shows she wants to sabotage NPP; I’m speaking on authority.”

She is to be blamed for all our problems. If you’re sick, you don’t have to blackmail the party. We need to call a spade a spade, ” he fumed.

Hon. Baafi’s rant comes off the back of a recent one by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

He accused some members of the NPP block in parliament of working to undermine the government.

Speaking in a radio interview, Kennedy Agyapong hit out at some of his colleagues whom he says are unwilling to sacrifice their time for the passing of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Kennedy Agyapong condemned their attitude and asked them to quit their positions if they lack the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.

“If you are not ready to be an MP, leave the post. Nobody forced you to be an MP. We are sick and tired of your bogus attitude. People are scared to tell you but I will because I don’t fear anyone. I have to go for a check-up but I’m here because of my party and country.”