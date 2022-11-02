Adwoa Safo returns to Ghana after months of absence

- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is back in the country after many months of absence.

This follows the Speaker of Parliament’s ruling for the plenary to decide on the fate of the NPP legislator after her failure to honour an invitation from the Privileges Committee on her continuous absence from Parliament.

The MP has come under fire for her continuous absence from the country, with the House set to debate and decide in the coming days whether her seat should be declared vacant.

Citi News reports close sources to Adwoa Safo as saying the MP will resume her parliamentary duties following her return.

Adwoa Safo requested for leave of absence in 2021 to attend to personal issues.

In a statement dated October 6, 2021, President Akufo-Addo indefinitely extended the legislator’s leave which was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

She was subsequently stripped of her responsibilities as Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Efforts by Parliament’s Privileges Committee to get the legislator to give reasons for her continued absence from the House failed to yield any positive results.