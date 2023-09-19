- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo is still out doing all manner of things to get voted as MP to represent the constituency once again come 2024.

Following her apology last week, the MP has taken another step by feeding new registrants who went to the EC registration centres to register for their voter ID cards.

She swarmed the Dome Kwabenya Voter Registration Exercise Center yesterday with yoghurt and pie for the newly registered voters.

The MP forbade anyone else from sharing in order to demonstrate that she is truly back to serve the people after leaving them to travel in the USA for more than a year.

Watch the video below:

Check the comments below;

Adelaide_Afriyie: “You guys shouldn’t be deceived oo.”

Delani.gh: “Who is advising her?? Please consider your father’s reputation he has built over the years and respect yourself…”

Elyon_bakery: “Why r u people always like this eer, fear God wai, always playing with people, cuz voting is getting closer eiiiiii , I feel so sad seeing this.”

Pharro__: “At this time, she can fetch water for the whole community but all be Mind Games ??”

Yawson_ike: “Seems Ghanaian we have short memory or ? Cos eiiiiii???”

Mbiesil1_official: “????? if they vote for this woman again I will join GUM party, these politicians think we are fools, they must collect her money and vote against her.”