AFCON 2021 Final: Egypt goalkeeper had a water bottle that had info all Senegal penalty takers  

By Albert
Egypt goalkeeper Gabalski had a water bottle that he relied on in order to aid him to save the penalty kicks from the Senegalese players at the AFCON Final on Sunday.

Although Egypt lost in the shootout to Senegal, the water bottle has become a center of attention.

Gabalski had this water bottle with the names of the Senegal players and the probable direction their penalty kicks could go.

In the early minutes of the game, Gabalski saved a crucial penalty kick from Sadio Mane which kinda gave much credence to his special notes…but couldn’t replicate it at the shootout.

Sharing the video on social media, Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Admas said the bottle needs to go to the CAF museum based on the motive behind it and the special decoration.

Egypt eventually lost 2:4 to Senegal on penalties. The water bottle didn’t actually help Gabalsi that much.

 

