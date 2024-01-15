AFCON 2023: Ghanaian supporter arrested for attacking head coach, Chris Hughton – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

A yet to be identified Ghanaian supporter is currently in the arms of the Ivorian police for reportedly attacking coach Chris Hughton after the Black Stars’ AFCON 2023 opener against Cape Verde.

The team’s performance in the disappointing 2-1 loss sparked criticism to both players and management.

According to ace Ghanaian sports journalist Sadiq Adams, furious fans, dissatisfied with manager Chris Hughton’s techniques, attacked the coach.

According to him, local diplomats intervened to protect Hughton from further damage.