type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsAfena-Gyan attacked by Roma teammate after Conference League win
Sports

Afena-Gyan attacked by Roma teammate after Conference League win

By Albert
Afena-Gyan attacked by teammate after Conference League win
- Advertisement -

A video gives a horror account of an AS Roma teammate punching and slapping Ghanaian international Felix Afena-Gyan in the face.

The incident happened during their celebration after winning the maiden UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

No soon had Afena Gyan joined in the celebration than an angry Mancini slapped him in the face and went on to punch him with full force.

Apparently, Afena-Gyan had whispered to him which triggered a wild reaction from him. Many Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure with Mancini’s action.

Meanwhile, Mancini has come out to clarify the celebration and the attack. According to him, it wasn’t anything serious and that it was their way of making jokes.

“It wasn’t serious. We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal..nothing serious”.

AS Roma coached by Jose Mourinho became the first team to win the UEFA Europa Conference League after beating Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the final.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 26, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    73 %
    2.7mph
    92 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News