Afena-Gyan attacked by Roma teammate after Conference League win

- Advertisement -

A video gives a horror account of an AS Roma teammate punching and slapping Ghanaian international Felix Afena-Gyan in the face.

The incident happened during their celebration after winning the maiden UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

No soon had Afena Gyan joined in the celebration than an angry Mancini slapped him in the face and went on to punch him with full force.

Apparently, Afena-Gyan had whispered to him which triggered a wild reaction from him. Many Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure with Mancini’s action.

Meanwhile, Mancini has come out to clarify the celebration and the attack. According to him, it wasn’t anything serious and that it was their way of making jokes.

“It wasn’t serious. We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal..nothing serious”.

AS Roma coached by Jose Mourinho became the first team to win the UEFA Europa Conference League after beating Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the final.