Afia Schwar destroyes posters Of Alan Kyeremanten after his resignation from NPP [VIDEO]

A video featuring Afia Schwarzenegger tearing up a poster of Alan Kyeremanten has gone viral.

In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger criticizes Alan for betraying the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) with his resignation.

Afia Schwarzenegger is among the many NPP sympathizers who were unhappy about Alan Kyeremanten’s resignation.

Earlier in the week, Alan officially announced his resignation from the NPP during a press conference at the Movenpick Hotel.

He stated that he would be contesting as an independent candidate and promised to bring significant changes to the country.

Alan Kyeremanten pledged to focus on the needs of Ghanaian youth, who represent 53% of the country’s population, and ensure economic growth.

He expressed his intention to establish a movement for change and transform Ghana’s political landscape from a two-party state to a more inclusive and united political environment.

Alan Kyeremanten’s decision to resign from the NPP came after he withdrew from the party’s presidential race three weeks earlier, citing electoral irregularities, unfair treatment, and bias during the super delegates’ conference. The NPP disagreed with his claims of bias and unfairness.

The video of Afia Schwarzenegger tearing up Alan Kyeremanten’s poster underscores the divisions and tensions within the NPP following his departure from the party.