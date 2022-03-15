- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to the barrage of criticism from fans who have slammed her for throwing courtesy to the dogs and briefly causing drama at her late father’s burial.

Outrage had greeted a viral video that captured the controversial media personality physically assaulting a young man at the funeral grounds in the full glare of family, friends and sympathizers.

The footage uploaded to social media shows Afia Schwar landing a hefty slap on the man’s face with her left hand, leaving him jaw-dropping and speechless.

Earlier reports had suggested that Afia assaulted the man because he was picking monies sprayed on her by Diamond Appiah.

In response to the clip, Afia explained that she slapped the man for aggressively attempting to snatch money from her aged sister, who was picking them from the ground.

She claimed that he nearly fractured her sister’s fragile hand and that compelled her to act defensively to prevent the worst from happening.

However, an unapologetic Afia Schwar said, but for the respect she has for Diamond Appiah and other people who had flanked her, she would have slapped the young man more than once.

Afia who did not mince words said the video should serve as a warning and deterrence to others who are fond of insulting her on social media because she will not hesitate to launch an attack when they meet in person.

