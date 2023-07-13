Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Afia Schwarzenegger is the happiest person on earth right now – not because she has won a lottery but because her nemesis Tornado has landed himself in a sex scandal.

An explicit video of Nana Tonardo capturing him in a compromising position with another man has been leaked and social media has erupted into a frenzy

In the said video, Tonardo is seen sucking on the manhood of another man in a car as the two engaged in a gay sexcapade.

Apparently, the video was recorded in the United States by the unidentified man who was receiving the oral stimulation from Tornado.

Tornado exhibited his expertise on the man’s joystick as he took him to cloud nine and left him begging for more.

He enjoyed it to the extent of recording the act for unknown reasons.

Now he’s blackmailing Tornado and demanding GHC20,000 (equivalent to $2,000), a ransom the victim has also refused to pay.

It’s as a result of Tornado’s defiance to pay the ransom that the man released the video online.