Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has descended heavily on the entourage and followers of presidential aspirant, Cheddar aka “The man behind the mask”.

Following her numerous attacks on Cheddar, his followers fired back at Afia Schwar, using unprintable words on her.

This reply from the followers of Cheddar has angered Afia Schwar to launch another scathing attack on the business mogul.

Afia in a self-recorded viral TikTok video claims there is no way she would sit there for an ex-convict to become the first gentleman of the country.

As part of her reply to Cheddar’s followers, Afia implored them to surf the internet and read about her achievements.

According to her, she had gotten numerous government contracts but she chose not to take them because she believed they were intended to trap her.