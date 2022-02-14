type here...
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates her birthday in style as she turns 40

By Kweku Derrick
Afia Schwar birthday-1
Afia Schwar turns 40
Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger is in a celebratory mood today [February 14, 2022] as she marks her birth anniversary.

The controversial TV star and comedienne clocked 40 years Monday and she’s making the best out of her day in every way possible.

Afia Schwar kicked off her celebration on a hyperactive note with songs of praises contained in a video posted on her Instagram page.

Clad in all-black, the quadragenarian is seen on her knees shedding tears of joy with both of her hands lifted up into the heavens.

Thank you Jesus …Finally 40,” she captioned the video.

Her sons, James Ian and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling – in the company of other relatives and friends – were captured giving the celebrant a champagne bath at the forecourt of her home.

Afia proceeded to lie down supine as she continued to express her profound gratitude to God for overcoming the trials and tribulations she has gone through in the last few weeks.

Watch the video below

Happy 40th Birthday, Afia!

    Source:GHPage

