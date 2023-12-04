- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has left social media users talking about sharing a photo which seems to suggest she was pregnant.

The past few weeks have all been about her trying her best to make the news after sharing photos from her purported marriage ceremony.

Though she tried her best to hide the identity of her new husband, social media investigators proved to her that she couldn’t hide anything from them as her husband’s identity was disclosed after a few days.

Afia Schwarzenegger has since been gushing over her husband on social media revealing how lucky she is to have a man like that in her life.

Well, to keep fans talking about her she recently shared another photo of her belly and asked her fans to comment if they see it.

She captioned the photo “Comment if you see it!!!!”

See screenshot below:

Read some comments below:

Esme.agyeiwaa: “It’s 2 congratulations in one…The ring and the tummy??”

Jxtcalmebreezyemma: “The Gye Nyame symbol + the wrist Louisevuitton watch plus the diamond ring 3 in one??????????only Schwar???”

Quaiba21: “Can I be your private midwife pls? ? I see true joy ? and happiness in your life”

Lizzianno: “Congratulations ??”