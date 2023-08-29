“Green card aware3” – Afia Schwarzenegger Allegedly Wedded for Papers

Popular Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger is in the trends today as photos of her alleged wedding popped up was reported by GhPage.come

But it looks like her positive trend will no last for long as other sources has revealed that, the controversial influencer only married to gain access to American papers.

Afia Schwarzenegger has been trolled for convincing a poor white man to marry her in order to receive documents to prolong her stay in the United States.

The self-acclaimed comedienne took over social media recently with a claim that she’s married!

Afia shared a video of herself in a wedding gown, flaunting her ring – she claimed to have gotten married to her best friend.

Reacting to the surprise wedding, German-based Ghanaian blogger thosecalledcelebs trolled Afia Schwarzenegger, claiming she probably married for the sake of receiving resident documents in the States.

“After this….she and her entire generation will move to America to hide there forever…after grabbing her grabbing ” papers “….she will come back to Ghana to do politics and get small on her laps….after that…na woagye fum! ?” the blogger wrote.

Reacting to the claim, some netizens said if Afia has really married for papers then she’s pretty smart.

“If it’s true then I applaud ? her for that, at least the kids will have a better life,” one fan wrote.