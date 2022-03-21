- Advertisement -

Controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at wives who are currently having issues with husbands all because of Abena Korkor.

The whole world is aware of the fact that the latter has been accusing and mentioning the names of people who have allegedly slept with her.

Sammy Awuku, Abeiku Santana, and blogger Nkonkonsa are some of the names that she has accused of having sex with her.

Recently, she came out to mention the names of Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah also eating from her honey pot.

A few hours after her tweet, she came out to render an apology to these people saying she is sorry for her actions.

This act has forced Afia Schwarzenegger to come out speak against Abena Korkor’s action and how some wives are taking it seriously.

According to her, it is just unwise for any married woman to fight her husband just because his name has been mentioned by Abena Korkor who is known to be having bipolar.

She said: “For five years now, Abena Korkor has been kissing and telling. So do you think any man, a celebrity for that matter will be foolish enough to go and sleep with her knowing full well that she might tell the world on social media? No! Stop fighting your husband if Abena Korkor mentions her name. Such an unstable woman can’t be trusted by what she says. You will be foolish to fight your husband just because his name is part of a mysterious list Abena Korkor came up with”