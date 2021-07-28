type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi
An audio has popped up on social media where controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger is heard begging Ayisha Modi for forgiveness following their recent beef on social media.

It would be remembered that days ago, Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi got into a fight which opened the floodgates of exposé between Afia and her friends.

In the beef, she denied ever receiving help from Ayisha Modi apart from an amount of money she got her during the birthday of her daughter Pena.

Ayisha released series of screenshot to proof that Afia has received more monies from her than she claims.

Well, a vlogger has played an audio allegedly sent by Afia Schwarzenegger to Ayisha Modi begging her for forgiveness and let go of what had happened between them.

Afia could be heard in the audio confessing about all the benefits she had enjoyed from Ayisha Modi despite telling the world that Ayisha was the one forcing herself on her.

Watch the video:

This new audio has got people especially those who offered support to Afia Schwarzenegger bashing her for deceiving them when she knew she was wrong.

Source:Ghpage

