Victims of the recent Akosombo Dam spill have been ignored by top Ghanaian pastors and churches, according to Afia Schwarzenegger a controversial figure in the Ghana Entertainment sector.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, people should stop attending their churches if the church is not discussing the issue of people being displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

She went on to add that their action is an indication of what will befall them(members) should they be in need in future.

She posted: “If your church is NOT discussing how to support the people that are affected by this spillage,if your church is not praying for Voltarians..

KINDLY LEAVE THAT SHRINE.THEY WON’T HELP YOU IN TIMES OF NEED.”

In a recent development, Afia who is known for speaking her mind on all trending issues in the country criticized Pastor Mensah Otabil of ICGC and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams of the Action Chapel for acting carelessly.

She claims that although these pastors accept donations intended to aid the poor, the sick, and other persons in need, they are content to overlook the problem.

Afia continued by saying that if they individually sacrificed by selling a car, from their fleet’s vehicles it is likely to solve the entire issue.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy has sparked a discussion among social media users regarding the issue and the place of the church in such situations.