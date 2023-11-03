type here...
Afia Schwarzenegger fires Mzbel’s son, Okomfo Black; calls Mzbel broke – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Afia Schwar threatens to take the life of Mzbel's son if she insults her again
Controversial Ghanaian comedian and brand influencer, Afia Schwarzenegger has hit hard on the doorsteps of Mzbel and son, Adepa.

This comes after Adepa, currently called Okomfo Black honored a podcast invitation to talk about religion and tech which has since gone viral and making loads of buzz on the internet.

Afia who happens to be a long term but currently estranged friend to Mzbel took the opportunity to come at her and tagged her broke because Adepa requested for a laptop during the conversation.

Afia Schwarzenegger doesn’t seem to see the sense in Adepa requesting for a laptop since her mother claims to be a rich woman with many links.

Watch the video below

