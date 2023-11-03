Afia Schwarzenegger fires Mzbel’s son, Okomfo Black; calls Mzbel broke – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian comedian and brand influencer, Afia Schwarzenegger has hit hard on the doorsteps of Mzbel and son, Adepa.

This comes after Adepa, currently called Okomfo Black honored a podcast invitation to talk about religion and tech which has since gone viral and making loads of buzz on the internet.

Afia who happens to be a long term but currently estranged friend to Mzbel took the opportunity to come at her and tagged her broke because Adepa requested for a laptop during the conversation.

Afia Schwarzenegger doesn’t seem to see the sense in Adepa requesting for a laptop since her mother claims to be a rich woman with many links.

