Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has made her stance known that she is not in support of the people of Dome-Kwabenya voting for Hon Adwoa Safo again in 2024.

A few hours ago, we published on Adwoa Safo storming the EC district office in the constituency to feed the new registrants with Yoghurt and meat pie.

Adwoa Safo in the video shared demonstrates that she is still the modest Member of Parliament who received their support in the 2020 elections.

Afia Schwarzenegger referred to her as the “Minister of Yoghurt and Fanmilk affairs” in response to the video.

It is obvious that Adwoa Safo will stop at nothing to obtain power. However, Afia has strongly warned the residents of Dome Kwabenya not to cast their votes for her.

Afia clarified that electing a woman who only understands how to take lavish vacations back into office would be a foolish act.

Watch the video below:

See Afia’s post below: