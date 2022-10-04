type here...
Afia Schwarzenegger preaches as she leads powerful live worship with Brother Sammy on radio – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwarzenegger, also known as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa has given social media something to talk about once again.

The Ghanaian media personality stormed Kumasi and joined his ‘brother’ in the Industry Brother Sammy in the studios of Angel FM.

She delivered a powerful live worship session on the radio. Prior to that, the controversial personality served listeners with the word of God.

Afia Schwar based her preaching on John 3:16. She went deep and explained the quotation based on her understanding.

Take a Look at the Video

    Source:GHPAGE

