Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger shares phone call recording to prove she bought a cow for her dad's funeral

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwar and Father
Afia Schwarzenegger is still trying her possible best to prove to the world that she indeed organized a befitting burial for her late father unlike her former best friend Mzbel whom she claims organised an ‘our day’ celebration for his late dad.

The father of the controversial presenter was laid to rest last weekend and since then Afia has been making a lot of noise about it.

According to her, she bought and slaughtered a cow just to serve to guests who joined her to mourn and lay her father to rest adding that there was excess food that had to be thrown away.

But some people who went for the burial came out to state that Afia Schwarzenegger never bought any cow but what she bought was a goat.

These people including Nana Tornado revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger is not having enough money to buy a cow.

Well, Afia has shared a video of her phone call with one Baba Sule a butcher who was in charge of slaughtering the cow and making sure people at the funeral ground got a kebab of it to enjoy.

    Source:Ghpage

