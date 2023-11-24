- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has once again got people talking after she posted new photos online suggesting she was married or getting married soon.

Afia Schwarzenegger announced a few months ago that she would be getting married on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The female comedian revealed this information by sharing a video of herself dancing to a gospel song while wearing a wedding gown and showing off her engagement ring on Instagram.

“Mondays are for celebrity weddings,” reads the caption that was attached to the video. Today, I married my closest friend. I’m grateful, Jesus.

In her new post shared on his Instagram, the self-acclaimed Queen of comedy is seen wearing a wedding gown full of smiles while dancing to Camidoh’s Sugarcane hit song.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Another post shared by Afia Schwarzenegger in a Kente while dancing adowa at an event believed to be from her alleged traditional marriage.

Watch the video below:

Following these videos, her fans and some netizens are asking if she has tied the knot again after her announcement in August.

Some other people congratulated her on her new marriage.

Check the comments below:

Nd_thefirst: “If always confuse your enemies was a person ?”

Awuraamaagyiri: “God bless ur union ma’am??????”

Pum_kin_spic3: “I thought auntie you got married like last year? This is true meaning of “dont let them know your next move” anyway dondooooooo????sure!!”

Crom.well72: “Congratulations Afia May almighty God bless ?your HOME ??????????”

Derby_derbs.3: “Happiness at the highest peak”