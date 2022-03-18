- Advertisement -

The lady from the viral video from Afia Schwarzenegger‘s dad’s burial after she was starved of food has stated that the controversial presenter just spent Ghc 20 on her father’s burial.

The lady identified as Obaapa Akua Papabi has sat in an exclusive interview with Ghpage’s TV Rashad and has shed light on the happening on that day leading to her video with her friends going viral.

She disclosed that is a huge fan of Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah and even got the chance to speak with them when she first came to the funeral grounds.

According to her, she wasn’t invited to the funeral personally but because she is was the type who always attends events in Kumasi from funerals to parties so she decided to just come over and mourn with her.

She added that she was also at the burial to see how Afia Schwarzenegger was going to organize the funeral since she (Afia) likes to mock people when she feels the organization of their event was top-notch.

Asked whether she didn’t eat at the house before coming to the funeral, Akua Papabi stated that she eat from home but she needed to also eat at the funeral ground because she also came to mourn with them.

It was at this point that she revealed that Afia Schwar only spent GHc 20 in organizing her dad’s funeral.

She said she has been to funerals in the region and has seen that what Afia Schwar did and claimed she spent over Ghc 200k was not more than Ghc20.

On Afia’s claim that she had to throw away food because everyone had eaten and there was excess, the lady from the viral explained that the claim was false.

She revealed that what was thrown away was the okro stew which according to her was spoilt because it was prepared days ago so to save herself from the shame they had to pour it away.