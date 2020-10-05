Afia Schwarzenegger to sue Pinamang Cosmetics for $100,000

A new letter from the camp of Afia Schwarzenegger seen online shows a possible lawsuit to be filed against the brand Pinamang Cosmetics.

Afia’s representatives issued the letter claiming a compensation of $100,000 for a voice note that went viral defaming the comedienne.

The said voice note was a recording of Afia’s voice seemingly begging the owner of Pinamang Cosmetics to sign her on as a brand ambassador.

Knowing that the firebrand media personality has an endorsement deal with the cosmetic brand, netizens were led to believe that she had to lick the owner of Pinamang Cosmetics’ feet to earn the deal.

Meanwhile, the letter issued to the owner of Pinamang Cosmetics named Pinamang Gyamfi Khadija is contrary to the earlier assertion that Afia landed the deal through sycophancy.

According to the letter, the social media influencer decided to terminate her deal with Pinamang cosmetics and hence sent the owner a voice note to that effect via WhatsApp.

It also disclosed that Afia contacted the brand saying that because of the persistent blemishing of her knuckles and elbows upon using a variety of their products she had decided to cut the deal off.

Furthermore, the owner of the cosmetic brand, who reportedly lives in London, allegedly sent Afia’s voice note to some third parties after the former had remorsefully apologized for the damage caused to Afia.

Hence, the comedienne was demanding a compensation of $100,000 and a public apology for defamation and a refusal was going to result in a lawsuit.

Afia sues Pinamang Cosmetics

Afia Pinamang Cosmetics

Some fans on social find it quite ironic that Afia known to have leveled all kinds of allegation against others was threatening to sue someone for defamation.

The owner of Pinamang Cosmetics is yet to respond to Afia’s statement but we promise to keep you posted on any further development.