Afia Schwarzenegger over the weekend held a lavish birthday celebration for her twin boys as they turned 20.

On August 21st, James and John Irvin celebrated their 20th birthdays, and their mother couldn’t contain her delight as she presented them with a large cake filled with GHC50 notes and other gifts.

She gave her twin boys one of the most unusual bits of advice during their 20th birthday celebration, aside from the expensive gifts.

During the party, Afia Schwar was asked to provide her advice to his boys as a mother and as young men growing up gradually, and the first thing she said was that her sons should think about making money or enriching themselves before falling in love

She continued that telling her sons “I love you” every day should be enough to keep them focused on chasing the bag before chasing love. She went on to say that money is the answer to everything and the most important of all.

Watch the video below: