The marriage of Afia Schwarzenegger has once again found its way on social media after a netizen shared a piece of information about her new husband.

It has been months since Afia Schwarzenegger tied the knot again to another man but this time she decided to keep the identity of the man a secret.

Though alleged pictures of the said man have surfaced on several news portals, Afia Schwarzenegger who parades herself as the self-acclaimed Queen of comedy is yet to say anything about those pictures.

Seems like Afia Schwarzenegger has angered some netizens after starting a fight with Akua GMB and this has made a netizen reveal more information about her husband.

According to the netizen who sent a DM, Afia Schwarzenegger is hiding the identity of her man because he is ‘just’ an Uber driver in the States.

The netizen even went ahead to share their home address and advised that people should forget about fighting her.

See the message below:

Unconfirmed sources also have it that, Afia Schwar is now doing a live-in care job in the US after acquiring a certificate that allows her to take care of the aged.

As it stands now, Afia Schwarzenegger is yet to comment on the allegation that her husband is an Uber driver.