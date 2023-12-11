type here...
Man arrested for swallowing drugs released after clinical examinations reveal it’s ‘fufu’

By Osei Emmanuel
Swizz authorities arrested an African who was suspected to be carrying illicit drugs in his stomach to evade law enforcement, but has been released after a clinical examinations saw something different.

He underwent a CT scan which discovered the presence of “multiple images compatible with drug pellets” in his stomach.

Due to the consistent denial of alleged drug packing, the suspect underwent clinical surveillance.

The scan further revealed that the substances detected were fufu that he had eaten before his arrest, not drugs as initially suspected.

