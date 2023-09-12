Burna Boy subtly hints at quitting Music

- Advertisement -

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy has dropped hints about the possibility of retiring from the music industry.

At the age of 32, Burna Boy disclosed that he is contemplating a hiatus, drawing inspiration from the likes of the wealthy Barbadian-American superstar, Rihanna.

His decision seems to have been influenced by a tempting deal offered to him, which he believes is a litmus test of his commitment to his musical career.

This potential retirement announcement has left fans and the music industry buzzing with speculation.

Burna Boy’s impact on the global music scene has been significant, with his unique blend of Afrobeat and other genres earning him acclaim and awards.

If he does choose to step away temporarily or permanently, it would mark a notable turning point in his journey as an artist.

The enormous contract that Burna Boy alludes to remains shrouded in mystery, leaving fans curious about the details and what it entails for his future in music.

While some artists find renewed inspiration and creative energy after taking breaks, others use such moments to explore different aspects of their lives or artistic endeavours.

Whatever Burna Boy’s ultimate decision may be, it is certain to be closely watched and analyzed by both his dedicated fan base and the wider music community.

HE POSTED THIS ON HIS IG