“Afrobeats is meaningless and empty” – Burna Boy slams Afrobeats musicians (VIDEO)

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has stated in an interview that Afrobeats has no substance and most Nigerian artists lack experience.

According to his statement in a recent interview, Burna Boy claims that 90% of Afrobeats artists sing emptily and lack the experience to make in-depth music.

He then uses himself as an example of what he has tried to stress, saying he makes music on different topics, unlike other Afrobeat artists who sing about nothing.

‘AfroBeats as people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing’, he says. ‘There’s no substance to it — like, nobody is talking about anything in it. it’s just a great time’.

The statement has not sat well with some music lovers who claim the afrobeat act is being greedy and self centered for rubbishing the exact genre that made him.

