Rumours circulating have it that Ghanaian Dancer Afronita born Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah has left the famous DWP dance crew.

Afronita as she is known by many has been an integral member of the crew since its inception a few years ago.

Some months ago, news circulated that Afronita saw herself as too big and wasn’t ready to listen to the manager of their dance crew.

This was after MOG Beatz had an internet banter with DWP manager Quables for failing to stick to a contract they signed to do a dance video to promote his song.

Well, the new konkonsa in town suggests that Afronita has left the dance crew and is now focusing on her career as a solo dancer.

This allegation comes after Afronita made changes to her official Instagram handle and removed DWP from her profile.

That notwithstanding, a new Instagram handle has been created and described as the official page for the management of Afronita asking people interested in her services to book her through the contacts provided.

This new update has left people in a dilemma as to whether she is still with the dance crew or if she wants to have separate management but would still be with DWP.

