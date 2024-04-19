Afronita treated me like “toilet”- former manager reveals

- Advertisement -

Quables, former manager of one of Ghana’s professional dancers, Afronita, and the co-founder of DWP (Dance With Purpose) has disclosed how Afronita treated her during their stay.

Speaking with Kwadwo Sheldon in an exclusive interview sighted by Ghpage.com, Quables claimed Afronita was a disrespectful child.

The young manager noted that he knew that Afronita would leave the DWP, however, he never thought this was how she would go.

Stating why he knew Afronita would leave, Quables said the young dancer came to the DWP through Dancegod, so, the moment DanceGod left, he knew Afronita too would leave.

According to him, before Afronita left, she grew wings, disrespecting everybody at the camp, including himself and Afrobeast, another co-founder.

He revealed that it got to a time when Afronita treated him as though he did not exist as a human being.

As a good manager, he revealed he reached out to the mother of the young talented dancer to make complaints to her but all failed.