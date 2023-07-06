Afronitaa angrily slaps Champion Rolie in public in a trending video

- Advertisement -

A video that has garnered massive attention captures two of Ghana’s favourite Dancers Champion Rollie and Afronitaa in a heated moment.

Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, stage name Afronitaaa is a member of the Ghanaian dance school, DWP Academy.

Roland Nyarko also known popularly as Champion Rolie is a Ghanaian dancer and choreographer who hails from the Greater region of Ghana. He is a member of the DWP Academy in Ghana.

In the video, Afronitaa angrily slapped Champion Rollie and left him shocked to the bone after landing that dirty sap on his face.

It is not established what could have caused the heated friction that resulted in the attack from the Star Girl Dancer against her Male Dance partner.

Since the video surfaced, many have had their 2 cents on the video. But people who know more say the video is a snippet of a movie they are shooting.

If you have been an ardent follower and lover of Dance in Ghana, Afronitaa and Champion Rollie have been the best of friends since the inception of the DWP Academy.

They mostly dance beautifully together creating magic content for fans to enjoy on social media. They both have shared some big stages together. They are Great Dancers.