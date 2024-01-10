Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sings the Ghana national anthem at Black Stars farewell dinner – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum took the country by storm with her recent Guinness World Record attempt. The Ghanaian journalist sang Ghanaian songs for 126 hours and 52 minutes unofficially becoming the new record holder.

As she awaits her official confirmation from the Guinness World Record, Afua has been spotted at several occasions including the recently held farewell dinner for the Black Stars.

The farewell dinner for the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire was attended by several dignitaries including the president Nana Akufo-Addo and the top boss of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

At the ceremony, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who has now been made an ambassador by Ghana’s Tourism Àuthority serendaded the audience by doing what she does best.

Cladded in a Black Star’s jersey and with a Ghana flag around her neck, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum serenaded guests at the occasion with the national anthem.

A video of her performance has been shared on Ghpage TV on instagram and has gotten many of her fans from her daring sing-a-thon attempt talking.

Check out the video below