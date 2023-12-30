Afua Asantewaa has been offered Toyota Landcruiser V8 for selling Ghana with her Sing-a-thon – Photo

- Advertisement -

As part of the opportunities that Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum has started enjoying, she has been offered a Toyota Landcruiser V8 for moving around town with a Shecanic registered plate (women empowerment).

This offer came after she ended the Sing-a-thon and an After Party was made to commemorate her achievement.

As a gesture of appreciation for her splendid performance, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also booked a one-week stay at Royal Senchi for Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum and her husband for relaxation.

Afua Asantewaa is currently awaiting an official confirmation for her efforts from the Guinness World Record board.

