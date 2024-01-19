type here...
Entertainment

Afua Asantewaa meets Akon in Ivory Coast; sings for him – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian Tourism Ambassador, Afua Asantewaa of Sing-A-Thon fame has crossed path with legendary Senegalese singer, Akon and Ghanaians can’t hide their joy.

The Ghanaian broadcaster met Akon in Ivory Coast at the ongoing AFCON where Ghana drew with Egypt thanks to 2 goals from Mohammed Kudus.

The two interacted where the Senegalese-American music icon expressed his amazement over Afua Asantewaa’s feat of singing for 5 days nonstop.

Akon immediately introduced Afua to some of his African friends saying;

“For singing for the longest, you know she sang straight for five days,” excited Akon told his friends.

“I am a lover of music and it was a pleasure to have met you @akon @sofitelabidjan,” Afua said in an Instagram post.

Checkout the video below

