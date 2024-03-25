Afua Asantewaa to perform at the Physicians and Surgeons Foundation fundraising dinner in the USA

- Advertisement -

Despite losing out on her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon, Afua Asantewaa is set to perform in the United States.

According to a source, Afua Asantewaa who is now a Ghana Tourism ambassador would perform at the 2024 Fundraising of Physicians and Surgeons in North America.

The fundraiser is set to come off on May 17-18, at the Atlanta Buckhead Hotel, USA.

This year’s 21st anniversary conference of the Foundation has “Modern Cancer Care: An Integrative Approach to Excellence, Equity and Innovation for Africa” as its theme.

They will hold a fundraising dinner following the conference to collect money for medical education and healthcare missions.

In addition to performing, Afua will reportedly speak at the fundraising gala about women who are battling cancer and endurance. She will also provide entertainment for the attendees.