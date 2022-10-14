- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed evangelist Patricia Oduro, alias Nana Agradaa, has been remanded for two weeks in a second case brought against her by the police.

In the first case, the police arraigned Nana Agradaa before the court on 10th October 2022. The court remanded her into police custody to reappear on the 13th of October.

She was then brought before the court where she was remanded again to reappear on 17th October 2022.

But reports reaching GHPage indicate Nana Agradaa was dragged to court as early as 8 am on Thursday, October 14 in the second case brought against her by six complainants.

This time, she did not appear very flamboyant like she did in the previous days when she was spotted with a curly wig and heavy make-up.

“She has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 24th October 2022,” police said in a statement but failed to disclose her charges.

This is the third time she has been remanded into custody in two separate cases.

Nana Agradaa is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretense and charlatanic advertisement on TV and in a newspaper to lure her victims.

This comes after a viral video last Saturday showed aggrieved members of the church alleging that their leader had swindled them.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.