type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAgradaa dragged to court again over new case filed against her
News

Agradaa dragged to court again over new case filed against her

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Agradaa in court
- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed evangelist Patricia Oduro, alias Nana Agradaa, has been remanded for two weeks in a second case brought against her by the police.

In the first case, the police arraigned Nana Agradaa before the court on 10th October 2022. The court remanded her into police custody to reappear on the 13th of October.

She was then brought before the court where she was remanded again to reappear on 17th October 2022.

But reports reaching GHPage indicate Nana Agradaa was dragged to court as early as 8 am on Thursday, October 14 in the second case brought against her by six complainants.

This time, she did not appear very flamboyant like she did in the previous days when she was spotted with a curly wig and heavy make-up.

“She has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 24th October 2022,” police said in a statement but failed to disclose her charges.

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

This is the third time she has been remanded into custody in two separate cases.

Nana Agradaa is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretense and charlatanic advertisement on TV and in a newspaper to lure her victims.

This comes after a viral video last Saturday showed aggrieved members of the church alleging that their leader had swindled them.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, October 14, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News