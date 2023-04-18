type here...
Entertainment

Agya Koo’s biological father begs him for forgiveness on LIVE TV after years of abandoning him

By Mr. Tabernacle
A man claiming to be the father of Veteran Kumawood Actor Alexander Kofi Adu aka Agya Koo has surfaced begging for mercy from the star.

It is rather shocking that the man who has kept silent all these years has now granted an interview to bare it all as a way to finally reconcile with his son who now has a name in Ghana.

The old man (also called Agya Koo) in an interview revealed that he is the biological father of Actor Agya Koo while narrating the story of his birth.

According to the man, years ago he met with a certain woman and impregnated her in Tema. Years after. he lost connection with the woman but heard she had given birth.

He was told the woman she met in Tema had named his child Kofi Adu who now is widely known as Agya Koo but never had the chance to see him to date.

On how he got to understand Agya Koo is his son, the man explained that though he has not seen his son before however, anytime he watches Agya Koo movies he moves to tears.

The man disclosed each time he watches the movies of Agya Koo he feels uneasy and this confirmed to him that the Kumawood star is his son whom he failed to take care of since he was born.

The man further mentioned that he is looking forward to a time he will see his son Agya Koo. According to him, the day he will see Agya Koo, he shall hug him and cry till his son forgives him for never taking care of him.

    Source:GHPAGE

