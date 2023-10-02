- Advertisement -

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo, a strong sympathiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has released a campaign song to support Hon Kennedy Agyapong as the latter dreams of leading the NPP to the 2024 elections.

The NPP come November 4 would go to the polls to elect their flagbearer who would be the face of the party for the 2024 General election and the four candidates shortlisted have already started their campaigns.

But netizens believe the race is between Vice President Bawumia and loudmouth politician Kennedy Agyapong due to that, several known faces have started campaigning for their favourite.

Agya Koo who was a key figure in the success of Nana Addo as President in 2016 and 2020 has decided not to support Bawumia but rather offer his support to Kennedy Agyapong.

In showing his support, he has recorded and released a song titled Onoaa telling Ghanaians that Kennedy Agyapong is the best person to lead the NPP and Ghanaians in 2024.

Watch the video below:

Agya Koo expresses his deep belief in Agyapong’s ability to steer Ghana into prosperity in the song. The actor’s energizing dance moves and melodious vocals conceal his dislike for the NPP’s opposition leader.

The video of Agya Koo’s inspirational performance gained popularity on social media swiftly, evoking a range of reactions from Ghanaians. While other social media users have questioned Agya Koo’s motivations, some have expressed support for his endorsement.