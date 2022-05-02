Agya Koo emotionally reveals how he nearly got blind while acting

- Advertisement -

Legendary Ghanaian actor, Agya Koo has shared a very sad experience he endured during his active acting years that almost destroyed his life.

According to the multi-talented screen maestro, while speaking in an interview with Angel FM’s Ike The Unpredicatbke, he nearly got blind because at a point in his career he was shooting more night scenes.

He went on to disclose that after he told the directors he was then working with to do something decrease the number of times they cast him for night scenes, they tagged him as arrogant and decided to sabotage his career.

“I stopped shooting night scenes in a movie because I was going blind. The light used to shoot night scenes was affecting my eyes and it gave me some eye problems”.

“I told the producers what I’m going through so they should try to help me and remove night scenes from my scenes when shooting movies to help me protect my eyes”.

“I leave everything to God because it seems people always get me wrong when I speak the truth but God will surely fight for me. One day the truth will come out and the world will know the bad treatment I received from some producers”

Agya Koo‘s downfall in the movie industry began after he refused to go naked during a scene in Kumawood’s Okomfo Anokye movie.

That was when most movie producers and directors came together to ruin his career by refusing to cast him in their productions.