Agya Koo’s frequent trips abroad killed his career- Samuel Nyamekye

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Movie producer Samuel Nyamekye has debunked the idea that legendary actor Agya Koo was purposely sidelined by producers in the indigenous movie industry.

Agya Koo’s sudden rise to ”godlike” status in the Kumawood movie industry dwindled with time to a level where he was no longer featured in any more movies.

Being credited as the pioneer of the movie industry in Kumasi, Samuel Nyamekye’s perspective on what caused Agya Koo’s fall seems valid.

In an interview with ZionFelix, the CEO of Miracle Films remarked that Agya Koo’s frequent travels overseas contributed to his waned career.

“It came to a time that when Agya Koo travelled then the movie industry became stagnant because he was the only one who had the grace such that if he was not featured in a movie producers recorded low sales. Everybody wanted Agya Koo,” the veteran producer said.

Samuel Nyamekye added that measures had to be taken to ensure that the industry was stabilised in Agya Koo’s absence.

He explained that Agya Koo’s dominance in the industry meant that whenever he left the shores of the country, he took the industry with him because producers lost revenue when Agya Koo was not casted.

Samuel Nyamekye added that there was a plea from producers to actors to reduce their financial demands in movies that did not feature Agya Koo and this was misconstrued as a ploy to sideline the comic actor.

“All the producers came to me so that we could speak with other actors to reduce their demands for movies Agya Koo did not feature in. So, I chaired that meeting and I said a lot of things but someone later went and misconstrued what I said. People took risks to ensure the movie industry became stable without Agya Koo. But there wasn’t any plan to sabotage him if there was something like that then I’m not part,” he concluded.

Source:GHPAGE

